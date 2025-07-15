Electric Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake REVEALED with up to 471-mile range

The Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake with EQ Technology (the electric one) is revealed with a choice of two EV powertrains and up to 471 miles of range.

Mercedes’ efforts to turn buyers on to EVs with its ‘EQ’ offerings haven’t exactly been an overwhelming success, so Mercedes announced the end of the ‘EQ’ standalone models with future EVs carrying the core range of monikers but with ‘EQ Technology’ to define them as an EV, and ‘EQ Hybrid Technology’ for Hybrid models.

The first model out of the gate branded with ‘EQ Technology’ attached to its regular moniker was the new Mercedes CLA, with ‘regular’ model looks more appealing than the ‘blobby EQ Design’, and although launched as an EV will be offered with hybrid powertrains too.

Now it’s time for the CLA to morph into a swoopy Estate with the reveal of the new CLA Shooting Brake with EQ Technology, which adds a stylish shed to the back of the CLA for a more practical offering and pretty much follows the new CLA in every other respect.

That means a CLA Shooting Brake 250+ with a 268bhp motor at the back, powered by an 85kWh battery promising an impressive 471-mile range on a full charge, and a CLA 350+ with the same battery plus an electric motor at the front with a combined 348bhp and still impressive 450-mile range.

Inside, aside from the extra load area at the back, the Shooting Brake mimics the Coupe with a 14.0″ infotainment and 10.25″ drive display and also comes with a Panoramic roof and new steering wheel.

Mercedes’ Mathias Geisen said:

The new CLA Shooting Brake is designed for those who appreciate the dynamism of a sporty vehicle but don’t want to compromise on space and practicality in everyday life. It combines intelligent technology and efficiency to deliver a fresh, engaging driving experience. For our customers, this means more space for individuality, travelling and for their own personal lifestyle.