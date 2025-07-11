MG IM5 and MG IM6 ARRIVE to take on the Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y

MG has revealed the IM5 saloon and IM6 SUV at Goodwood as MG goes more upmarket and aims to tackle the Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y.

A few weeks ago, when MG was teasing new arrivals for Goodwood, we speculated that the new reveal could be the MG IM6, a more upmarket electric SUV clearly aimed at the Tesla Model Y. And so it is.

But it’s not just the MG IM6 at Goodwood as MG has also revealed the MG IM5 Saloon, which is clearly pitched to tackle the Tesla Model 3.

The MG IM6 will be offered with a 100kWh battery, with the IM6 100 Long Range costing £47,995, IM6 100 Performance from £50,995 and a Launch Edition from £52,995, and although MG isn’t being very forthcoming on the range of powertrains on offer, we do know the Performance model will come with 741bhp and 591lb/ft of torque good for 0-62mph in just 3.5 seconds.

The MG IM5 Saloon kicks off the offerings with the IM5 75 at £39,450 with a smaller 75kWh battery, with the IM5 100 Long Range costing from £44,995 and the IM5 100 Performance at £48,495 and an official range of 442 miles with the larger battery.

Inside, the IM5 and IM6 are pretty much the same, with a 26.3″ screen delivering a driver display and infotainment, with an additional 10.5″ central touchscreen, with stuff like Panoramic roof, ‘Rainy Night’ mode and RWS all standard.

Both models are set to go on sale imminently, and there’s already an MG IM5 and IM6 Configurator live on MG’s IM site so you can go and play.