MG TEASES new model reveal for Goodwood – is it the Tesla Model Y challenging MG IM6?

MG is teasing a new model reveal at Goodwood in July, which looks to be the MG IM6, a Tesla Model Y-rivalling Coupe SUV.

The 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed is looming, and we can expect to get a drip of teasers for new cars between now and then, with MG kicking things off with details of what they’re showcasing, and a bit of a mystery tease.

The mystery tease (above) comes with little detail apart from MG saying ‘All will be revealed’ at Goodwood. But, with a bit of Photoshop fiddling, we reckon we know what this is.

We found an image (below) on the website of IM Motors – an SAIC company, just like MG – which is uncannily similar to MG’s teaser image for Goodwood, which is of IM Motors’ IM6, a coupe SUV with impressive performance and aimed very much at the Tesla Model Y.

MG has already launched the IM6 as the MG IM6 in Australia, and it looks to be a real Model Y rival with up to 767bhp and 0-62mph in 3.5 seconds.

As well as the ‘mystery’ teaser, MG also says the Cyberster Black and Cyber X will make their European debuts, and the MG EX4 EV will be on the hillclimb dressed in livery which pays homage to the MG Metro 6R4.

The 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed runs from July 10-13.