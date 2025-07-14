Hyundai Ioniq 9 – Hyundai’s ANSWER to the Volvo EX90 – Prices and Specs announced

The Hyundai Ioniq 9 – Hyundai’s new 7-seat electric SUV – goes on sale in the UK with a choice of three powertrains and three trim levels.

It’s been more than six months since the Hyundai Ioniq 9 was revealed as the sister car to the Kia EV9 and Korean competition for the Volvo EX90. And now it’s on sale in the UK.

All Ioniq models – Premium, Ultimate and Calligraphy – come with a chunky 110kWh battery, heat pump and battery conditioning, with three powertrains on offer, a 216bhp RWD, 302bhp AWD and 421bhp RWD with range of up to 385 miles and 0-62mph, for the 421bhp AWD, of a brisk 5.2 seconds, and 233kW charging promising a 10-80% charge in 24 minutes.

Every model comes with a 12.3″ infotainment and 12.3″ driver display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Climate, heated front and second row seats and lots of safety nannies, with entry-level Premium trim costing from £64,995 but only available with the 215bhp FWD powertrain and 19″ alloys.

Ultimate trim – which only comes with the 302bhp AWD powertrain – jumps in price to £73,430 and adds 20″ alloys, Panoramic roof, HUD, noise-cancelling tech, ventilated seats in the front and second row, Ergo Motion driver’s seat, body coloured wheel arch with black inserts, BOSE, power folding third row seats, leather and ambient lighting.

The range-topping Calligraphy model also comes with the 302bhp AWD powertrain (from £75,795) but can also be had with the 421bhp at £77,595, and adds 21″ alloys, full body-coloured wheel arches, tweaked bumpers and side skirt graphics, Nappa leather, optional six-seat layout (for an extra £1k) and optional digital door mirrors (also an additional £1k).

Hyundai boss, Ashley Andrew, said:

IONIQ 9 is a bold statement of innovation, sustainability, and design. From its E-GMP fast charging and long-distance capabilities, driver centric technology and enhanced cabin comfort, every detail has been crafted to redefine the electric driving experience. We can’t wait for our customers and their passengers alike to feel the thrill and freedom this SUV brings to the road.

It’s a bit hard to get your head around Hyundais costing pushing on £80k, but the entry-level Ioniq 9 Premium undercuts the entry-level Volvo EX90 by almost £18k (although it is less powerful), and undercuts the twin motor EX90 by almost £19k (and is more powerful – although the EX90 does have a 500bhp Performance model, but thats costs £100k).

So, in the expensive car world we’re currently enduring, the Ioniq 9 is almost a bargain.