New Kia EV9 Electric SUV revealed as Kia heads in to Range Rover territory

Kia reveals its new range-topping electric SUV – the Kia EV9 – as a full-size EV SUV looking very like the Concept EV9.

It was late 2021 when the Kia EV9 Concept arrived to point towards a new, full-size, electric SUV range-topper from Kia, since when Kia has confirmed the EV9 will be sold in the UK.

Now, Kia takes the wraps off the EV9 to reveal it’s moved on a bit from the concept with smoother, less Tonka Toy, looks and a lower ride height, but much of the new design language the concept introduced remains with a bold and boxy look.

The EV9 gets a modern ‘digital’ take on the Kia ‘Tiger Face’ with vertical headlights and clusters of LEDs, with the taillights echoing the same look, shortish bonnet, long cabin, angular wheel arches and low beltline and similar in size, it seems, to a Range Rover.

Inside, there are three rows of seats, with the middle row swivelling backwards if needed and sideways for easy access, big central console in the front which can extend back as a tray for the second row.

There’s much screenage on offer too, as you’d expect, with a 27″ wide screen combing three screens in to one, a ‘D-shaped’ steering wheel and the remaining physical controls clustered around it.

Despite the reveal of the EV9, Kia is keeping its tech specs under wraps for now, but it is built on the same e-GMP Platform as the EV6, with 800v architecture for very fast charging and, we expect, a 100kWh battery for range of over 300 miles.

Kia’s Head Designer, Karim Habib, said:

The Kia EV9 breaks new ground, aiming to redefine standards for design, connectivity, usability and environmental responsibility. The Kia EV9 offers customers an exceptionally high-quality proposition and a fresh EV perspective in the family SUV sector. This new vehicle typology provides instinctive experiences and excellent comfort for not just the driver, but all occupants, through innovative use of space, technology and design.

We’ll have to wait a while for prices for the EV9, but it’s likely to start the wrong side of £60k when it goes on sale later in 2023.