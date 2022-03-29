Kia EV9 Electric SUV CONFIRMED for the UK in 2023

The Kia EV9 Concept, a large electric SUV, will turn in to a production model in 2023, and it will be on sale in the UK and Europe.

Back in November, Kia revealed their EV9 Concept as a big electric SUV, potentially pointing to a new range-topping electric model.

The potential for the Kia EV9 as a production model was confirmed by Kia earlier this month when they outlined future EV plans, but it seemed likely that the EV9 would be aimed very much at the market across the Pond.

But it seems Kia now plans to offer the EV9 in the UK and Europe when it launches next year, aimed at big SUVs from premium makers – and even Range Rover. Although it’s hard to see anyone eschewing a new Range Rover for a Kia EV9. But who knows?

Close in size to the Kia Telluride – a big SUV not sold in Europe, but 2020 World Car of the Year despite that – the EV9 may lose some of its ‘concepty’ bits for production, but it’s likely to retain the overall bold styling – a bit Marmite – as a statement halo model and be the first Kia to come with Automode autonomous driving tech, and one sucking payments from owners for feature-on-demand subscriptions.

There’s no real clue as to what power the EV9 will have – although the 577bhp of the EV6 GT probably points to its top-end offering – and it’s likely to come with twin motors and four-wheel drive, will sit on the same, stretched, E-GMP platform as the EV6, offer 350kW charging and have around a 300-mile range.