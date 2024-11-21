Hyundai Ioniq 9 electric SUV REVEALED as Hyundai’s take on the Kia EV9

The new Hyundai Ioniq 9 is revealed as a seven-seat range-topping electric Hyundai SUV to challenge EV SUVs like the Volvo EX90.

It’s taken Hyundai three years from the arrival of the Hyundai Seven Concept to reveal it in production guise. And here it is – the new Hyundai Ioniq 9 electric SUV.

Just like the Ioniq 5 and 6, the Ioniq 9 is built on the E-GMP platform and comes with a beefy 110.3kWh battery which, in at least one of the powertrain options, delivers the best part of a 400-mile range.

That frugal powertrain option uses a 217bhp motor at the back (which isn’t exactly a lot to propel a huge, heavy SUV, but you can have a twin motor AWD with an additional 95bhp motor at the front or a Performance model which replaces the 95bhp front motor with a 217bhp one. That’s enough for 0-62mph in 5.2 seconds.

Whichever way you look at it the Ioniq 9 is a big lump at 5060mm long and 1980mm wide, and even 1800mm high despite its sloping roof, with a decent 620 litres of boot space with all the seats up and a bit of usable space in the trunk too.

Inside there’s ambient lighting, a panoramic curved screen covering a pair of 12.0″ screens, swivelling seats, ‘Dynamic Body Care’ massaging and Relaxation seats, high-end sound and plenty of safety nannies.

Hyundai is claiming a degree off-road ability with an Auto Terrain mode which is AI-enhanced to recognise the surface you’re travelling on as well as a Terrain Traction System, Dynamic torque vectoring and a 2500kg towing ability.

Hyundai reckons the Ioniq 9 combines ‘aerodynamic innovation and sophisticated, futuristic styling’ and sticks closely to the Seven Concept in looks but without the concept fripperies like fancy doors and enormous back window, with Hyundai saying:

IONIQ 9 is an appealing new choice for customers seeking a three-row EV that can accommodate up to seven occupants. It provides impressive space and features that cater to individual needs while offering a sense of togetherness — it is truly ‘Built to Belong’. IONIQ 9 is designed to meet the needs of consumers who are hyper-connected but also value space, privacy and relaxation.

We won’t get the Ioniq 9 in the UK until later in 2025, and expect prices to start at approaching £70k.