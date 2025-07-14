Skoda Enyaq Cargo – it’s an electric Skoda VAN

The Skoda Enyaq Cargo arrives as a van based on the electric Enyaq 85 or Enyaq 85x as Skoda’s first EV commercial offering.

It’s perhaps surprising that Skoda, with a reputation for practicality, hasn’t really ventured into the ‘Van’ market (well, apart from a few special commissions).

But following one of those special commissions for National Grid Energy Distribution (NGED) in 2024, which involved the delivery of 70 Enyaq Cargo models, Skoda has decided to offer an Enyaq Cargo as a proper offering, although you’ll need to be a Fleet customer to buy one.

The new Enyaq Cargo has been developed with conversion specialists Strongs Plastic Products Ltd and is officially registered as an LCV with the DVSA and is based on the Enyaq 85 and 85x models.

The load area is constructed using high-strength, low-weight plastics, with a lightweight bulkhead separating the cabin from the load space, darkened back windows to keep goods away from prying eyes, and can be specced with a range of flexible configurations to suit customer needs.

Available as either an 85 or 85x AWD version, range is a decent 359 miles and 332 miles respectively, with both models able to charge from 10-80% in as little as 28 minutes.

Prices start at £44,310 for the Enyaq Cargo 85 plus conversion prices from £1,815 + VAT.

It’s an interesting offering from Skoda, and a very niche market. But almost £50k for a car-based van does seem like a lot.