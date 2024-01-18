Hyundai Bayon – Hyundai’s smallest SUV – gets a tweak or three for 2024

Hyundai’s Bayon SUV, its smallest SUV sitting below the Kona, Tucson and Santa Fe in Hyundai’s range, gets a series of updates for 2024.

When you think about Hyundai today, most of us think of their quite convincing electric Ioniq offerings, followed by their range of SUV offerings from Kona to Santa Fe. But most of us (or at least we do) seem to forget about Hyundai’s baby SUV, the Hyundai Bayon, revealed three years ago.

Pitched as Hyundai’s entry-level SUV – and with prices from £20k at launch – it seemed like another winner from Hyundai as the great car-buying public’s love affair with high-riding vehicles of all sizes continues. And maybe it has been.

But if the Bayon is a success story for Hyundai they do seem to have been backwards in coming forwards, and we’ve heard nothing at all from Hyundai on the Bayon since its launch in 2024. But that’s now changed as Hyundai reveals a series of updates for the Bayon for 2024.

But before you get too excited, the tweaks are quite small with the usual facelift fodder of lights, LEDs, grille and bumper changes plus some extra safety tech.

Inside, there’s a matching 10.25″ digital dash and infotainment as standard, wireless phone charging, USB ports, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and Bose Sound, with safety kit including Lane Keep, Forward Collison, Adaptive Cruise and blind spot monitoring.

Expect few changes under the skin, with just a single 1.0-litre three-pot on offer with either 99bhp or 118bhp and a choice of seven-speed DCT or six-speed IMT.

Full UK spec will be announced when the new Bayon goes on sale in the UK in the coming months.