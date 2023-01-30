Hyundai Ioniq 6 and Kevin Bacon – even technophobes are going EV

Hyundai launches a new ad campaign in the US for the Ioniq 6, with Kevin Bacon demonstrating EVs are also good for technophobes.

Kevin Bacon has been in some very successful films in his time, from JFK to X-Men, but is probably now more familiar to UK viewers as the face of the EE mobile phone adverts.

Now, Bacon has been enlisted by Hyundai in the US for a new series of adverts for the new Ioniq 6 EV – along with his daughter, Sosie – to dispel the myth that electric cars are only for early adopters and the tech-savvy.

In the adverts, we get the stereotypical dad/daughter banter, with Dad enthusing over his latest new toy – the Hyundai Ioniq 6 – and lauding its tech and abilities. That’s despite daughter Sosie commenting he gets locked out of his emails on a regular basis, and Bacon unable to find the mouse pointer on his laptop.

The message – that there’s nothing to be afraid of in an EV even if you’re useless with tech – is valid and should resonate with its target audience because, apart from dealing with a flaky charging network, high prices and range anxiety, driving an EV is little different to driving an ICE car.

At the moment, it looks like the ad campaign for the Ioniq 6 with Kevin Bacon is just for the US, but it would transfer to UK audiences without any change. Just like the Evo ad with Jamie and Corinne Foxx.

Hyundai Ioniq 6 Kevin Bacon Advert