Jaguar F-Type ZP Edition says GOODBYE to the ICE F-Type- with a nod to the E-Type

The Jaguar F-Type ZP Edition arrives as a limited run of 150 cars – Coupe and Convertible – to mark the end of ICE Jaguar sports cars.

Jaguar news is not exactly thick on the ground as it ‘hibernates’ ahead of heading back into the market as a Bentley-challenging maker of luxury, and we hope sporty, electric cars.

But ahead of that, Jaguar has the opportunity to deliver run-out specials of its current range so we’re getting a limited run of 150 F-Types to say goodbye to ICE sport cars, with the Jaguar F-Type ZP Edition.

Just 10 of the ZP Edition cars are earmarked for UK customers and come with Jaguar’s 5.0-litre V8 delivering 567bhp and good for 0-60mph in as little as 3.5 seconds.

Unsurprisingly, Jaguar has managed to weave in a nod to the E-Type in the process of delivering the ZP Edition, with two colour options celebrating the race-winning Project ZP E-Types from the early ’60s.

The colour options are either blue paintwork with red and ebony leather, or grey with blue and ebony leather, both with gloss white roundels on the doors to make them go faster, with 20″ forged alloys and a ‘1 of 150’ plaque.

Rawdon Glover, Jaguar MD, said:

F-TYPE has captivated sports car drivers for more than a decade, just as the E-type did five decades before it. The ZP Edition is the ultimate celebration of that lineage, joining an illustrious roster of heritage-inspired collector’s editions including the 2015 Project 7 and 2020 Heritage 60 Edition.