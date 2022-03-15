Jaguar I-Pace EV batteries getting second life as portable energy storage units

Jaguar has partnered with energy specialist Pramac to develop portable energy storage units using second-life Jaguar I-Pace batteries.

It’s no secret that electric car batteries have a shelf life – just like the batteries in your laptop or phone – but even when they reach the end of their useful life they’re full of valuable materials.

So finding ways to make use of what will be an ever-growing pile of used batteries in the coming years is vital if we’re to have enough rare materials at sensible prices to keep churning out new batteries, so recycling is key.

But simply scavenging batteries from cars to retrieve materials isn’t the only way forward, there’s also the option of re-purposing the batteries for new uses. Which is just what JLR is doing with I-Pace batteries.

It’s teamed up with energy storage specialists Pramac to create portable energy storage systems from used I-Pace batteries – dubbed Off Grid Battery Energy Storage System (ESS) – taken from prototype and engineering test vehicles (for now) to supply power when no mains supply is available.

The new system has a capacity of up to 125kWh – enough to completely recharge an I-Pace or power the average home for a week – and uses up to 85 per cent of the old battery and its modules and wiring, and is charged by solar panels.

The new storage units are available to hire (no prices yet), and to show how good they are Jaguar used one to supply power for the TCS prep for the 2022 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, running all the diagnostic equipment and auxiliary power for the pit garage.

Jaguar’s Andrew Whitworth said:

This is a great example of how we will collaborate with industry leaders to deliver our sustainable future and achieve a truly circular economy. We’re delighted to be working with Pramac to use Jaguar I-PACE second-life batteries to provide portable zero-emissions power and supporting Jaguar TCS Racing this season was an excellent opportunity to demonstrate what these units are capable of.