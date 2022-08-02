Jaguar Land Rover aim to improve electronic RELIABILITY with new testing facility

Jaguar Land Rover has a new Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) laboratory at Gaydon to ensure future models are electronically reliable.

Jaguar Land Rover is still dogged with a reputation for unreliability, although they’re on a mission, again, to address it as a new generation of Range Rover and Range Rover Sport start to arrive.

There’s no question that Land Rover’s reputation as a bit unreliable is borne out in reality, although with such complicated cars it’s hardly surprising things do go wrong. But they do seem to go wrong on Land Rovers more often than other premium marques (especially Lexus).

The problem for JLR though is not just mechanical issues, but electronic ones as cars become more and more reliant on electronics, so they’ve created a new test facility at Gaydon – the Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) laboratory – to make sure the vast array of electronics on new cars play nicely together.

The first JLR model to benefit is the new Range Rover Sport (so no excuses about glitchy electronics when it starts arriving with customers), tested in one of two anechoic chambers at Gaydon which allow engineers to test at speed as well as assess the performance of components like batteries, GPS, Bluetooth, electric motors and many more.

JLR’s Peter Phillips Said:

With industry advances set to increase the number of electric powertrains and the range of digital and cloud-based services on vehicles, from Software-Over-The-Air updates to autonomous technology, testing for EMC is crucial to delivering quality, legal, and customer satisfaction. This new facility demonstrates Jaguar Land Rover’s commitment to giving customers the most advanced in-vehicle connectivity as the business accelerates electrification through its Reimagine strategy