Kia EV6 GT – Kia’s 577bhp electric EV6 range-topper – heading for the Goodwood Hillcimb

The electric EV6 GT, the range-topping version of Kia’s electric EV6 range with 577bhp, will make its dynamic debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

It’s more than a year since the Kia EV6 was revealed as Kia’s take on the Hyundai Ioniq 5, and it’s turned out to be rather a good, if not exactly cheap, electric family car.

On sale in the UK since April last year, the EV6 offerings kick-off at £40,895 rising to £58,295 for the EV6 GT (although the EV6 GT’s price now seems to have crept up to £59,995). But despite the ‘regular’ range EV6 models already on the road in the UK, we’re still waiting for deliveries of the GT to start.

Now, ahead of promised deliveries of the GT before the end of the year, Kia is taking the EV6 GT to Goodwood later this month and plans to let it loose on the Hillclimb. To which it’s probably going to be very well suited.

Kia describes the EV6 GT as a proper Grand Tourer, and it comes with cosmetic tweaks to make it stand out from more prosaic models like special 21″ alloys, rear spoiler, butch bumpers and suede bucket seats. But it’s under the skin where the real goodies lie.

Kia has upped the rear motor on the EV6 GT to 362bhp for a combined output of the front and rear motors at 577bhp, enough to get to 62mph in 3.5 seconds and on to 162mph, and also comes with Kia’s e-LSD, tweaked suspension and steering and a GT mode to optimise all elements for dynamic performance.

The Kia EV6 GT will be driven up the Goodwood Hillclimb by Pro Rally Driver Jade Paveley over the Goodwood FoS weekend, and in between drives will be available to view in the ‘First Glance Paddock’.