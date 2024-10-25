Kia Sportage Facelift TEASED ahead of debut expected next month

New photos tease a facelift for the Kia Sportage, Kia’s best-selling car in the UK. The car is expected to debut in Los Angeles next month.

It’s three years since the current Kia Sportage was revealed as Kia made a ‘SWB’ Sportage designed for more European tastes than the longer global model.

Despite Kia’s drive to deliver more and more EVs – from the EV3 to the EV9 – the Kia Sportage is by far the best-selling Kia in the UK so, with a new facelifted model teased, it seems clear Kia won’t be transforming the looks of the Sportage too much, although it looks like it’s getting a dose of Kia EV design tweaks.

The teaser photo of the front of the new Sportage (above) shows a new headlight design and a front end clearly influenced by the EV9, with the teaser photo of the rear of the new Sportage (below) displaying new lights too.

Beyond that, we’re likely to see the usual facelift fodder of new bumpers, new alloys and new paint job offerings, whilst the interior is likely to get a tech makeover to resemble the extra screenage on models like the EV3 and EV9.

All the powertrains currently available on the Sportage – 1.6-litre mild-hybrid petrol with 148bhp or 178bhp, a mild hybrid diesel with 113bhp or 134bhp, a 227bhp 1.6-litre hybrid and a 261bhp PHEV with 13.8kWh battery – are likely to carry over, although there will probably be some tweaking of trim options.

Expect more information soon ahead of the new Sportage’s debut next month.