Land Rover Defender ‘Drop In’ kit turns the original working Defender ELECTRIC

EV specialists Electrogenic has turned its hand to a ‘Drop In’ kit for the original Land Rover Defender to turn it into an electric Defender.

We’re seeing more and more classic cars turned into EVs as classic car owners look for a way to make their cars everyday drivers, with the added benefit of much-improved performance too.

One such company doing the classic EV thing is Electrogenic, and we’ve already seen their efforts to electrify the E-Type (no, you shouldn’t) and the electric Citroen DS (yes, you should) to appeal to well-heeled classic car lovers. But now Electrogenic is going all practical and workhorse.

They’ve developed a ‘Drop In’ kit for the original Land Rover Defender – aimed at working Defender owners on farms – which, they say, delivers better performance with big savings on running costs.

The ‘Drop In’ kit bolts an electric motor to the Defender’s clutch bell housing – so all normal gears remain – and bolts a 52kWh battery pack under the bonnet to give 100+ mile range (more off-road) and 120bhp.

Electrogenic’s Steve Drummond said:

This new electric conversion kit is a really exciting development for us. We do high-specification conversions for road-warriors, but this kit is all about giving landowners an economic, sustainable option. It’s easy to install and uses Electrogenic’s proprietary technology. It gives Land Rover Defenders – long a trusty workhorse for farms up and down the country – an affordable new lease of life, reducing running costs while enhancing performance and driveability around the estate.

Costing £24k, Electrogenic reckons that will be recouped in just four years thanks to much lower running costs, and also make the Defender more able than ever thanks to instant torque and regen braking delivering brake-free descents.