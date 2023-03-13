Looks like the electric VW ID.2 concept is arriving this week

Volkswagen promises the debut of a new electric Concept on 15 March, previewing a new design language and, probably, a new VW ID.2.

Volkswagen is trying hard to turn itself into a proper EV company with its ever-burgeoning array of ID EVs. But despite that, most are out of the reach of ‘normal’ car buyers with prices even for the entry-level ID.3 starting at £40k.

But three years ago we reported that VW was planning both an ID.1 and ID.2 to fill the gap below the ID.3, and at prices starting from around £20k, although inflation may have made that goal unreachable.

Now, it seems, VW is about to reveal – on 15 March – what sounds like it’s going to be an ID.2 Concept, previewing not just a new ID.2 but a new VW design language too. Thomas Schäfer, VW CEO, says:

Over recent months, we have been working tirelessly on our brand and our products. We’ll be presenting a car that not only gives a specific preview of a new electric model from the Volkswagen brand but also introduces the new design language for our future models [as] we show you specifically how we’ll be positioning Volkswagen for the years ahead.

The ‘New Design Language’ Thomas Schäfer refers to probably means the production ID.2 will not look like the VW ID Life Concept we saw eighteen months ago, but it is expected to come on VW’s MEB+ Platform with FWD (and probably 4WD later too), lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries with over 400-mile range and 200kW charging.

We’ll find out exactly what’s on offer on Wednesday as VW reveal the car they’re promoting with the #VWforthepeople hashtag.