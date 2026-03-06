Lotus Eletre X PHEV revealed as Lotus BACKTRACKS on its EV-only future

The Lotus Eletre X PHEV is revealed as Lotus backtracks on its EV future with a 939bhp plug-in Hybrid version of the Eletre EV.

Having declared it would be an electric car only manufacturer in future, Lotus delivered the Eletre electric SUV more than three years ago, and as recently as last year it declared the Emira as its last ICE car ever.

But reality has started to hit Hethel (well, Geely) as sales of its EVs fall a long way short of expectations so, just like Porsche, Lotus is turning to ICE-based powertrains to try and rescue sales. Say hello to the new Lotus Eletre X PHEV.

Technically a PHEV, but more range extender, the Eletre X comes with a modest 2.0-litre petrol engine and electric motors powered by a whopping big 70kWh battery for a combined output of 939bhp – more than the range-topping Eletre EV – enough for 0-62mph in 3.3 seconds.

That big battery means an EV range of 217 miles and a total range of 745 miles, with Lotus claiming charging from 30-80% will take just eight minutes, but if you can’t be botherd to plug in, which many PHEV owners don’t, Lotus reckons you can generate 25kWh of charge for every hour of a 70mph cruise. Assuming you’ve got enough petrol in the tank.

Already launched in China, the Eltre will go on sale in the UK in June.