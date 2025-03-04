New Lotus Emira Turbo SE ARRIVES with 400bhp – and it costs £90k

With First Editions of the Lotus Emira now sold, the Lotus Emira Turbo SE arrives as a four-pot model with 400bhp.

When Lotus was busy ending production of their existing ICE models and launching the Emira as the last ICE Lotus before EV madness descends and wreck Lotus’s ‘Add Lightnes’ mantra, we only got First Edition models of the Emira four-pot and Emira V6, but with the promise of cheaper Emira models starting from £60k to come.

Now, with First Editions of the Emira sold out, the Emira range sees the arrival of the Lotus Emira Turbo SE, which gets 400bhp but costs a whopping £89,900. A very long way from the promised £60k Emira.

The Emira Turbo SE comes with the same 2.0-litre four-pot you’ll find in a Mercedes A45 AMG with 400bhp and 0-62mph in 4.0 seconds, which makes it quicker than the Emira V6 which is still available and now costs £92,500.

The Turbo SE comes with Lotus Drivers Pack as standard which includes Sports Suspension, uprated cross-drilled brake discs and Launch Control, as well as 20.0″ V-Spoke Satin Grey alloys, Zinc Grey paint, red brake callipers and black detailing.

Lotus says the new Emira Turbo SE is now available to order and will be in Lotus showrooms in April.