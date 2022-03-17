Lotus Emira First Edition with 360bhp Four-Pot AMG engine costs from £71,995

Lotus reveals details of the four-cylinder First Edition of the new Emira, with a 360bhp AMG four-pot engine and prices from £71,995.

It’s six months since the new Lotus Emira prices and specifications were revealed, starting with a V6 First Edition model with cheaper versions – and four-pot ones – to come.

Now, just days ahead of the reveal of the new electric Type 32 and a new era of Lotus EVs, Lotus reveals details of the four-pot version of the Emira First Edition, on sale from 8 April and due with customers later this year.

The V6 engine in the already revealed Emira First Edition is replaced with a 2.0-litre four-pot AMG engine – much the same as you’ll find in the Mercedes-AMG A45 – developing 360bhp sent to the back wheels through an eight-speed DCT ‘box.

Lotus says the gearbox has been developed to suit the rear-wheel drive of the Emira and that its gearshifts have been defined by Lotus too.

That all adds up to a cheaper Emira which will probably be just as quick as the V6, and at some point before too long we’d expect the V6 to bite the dust, in the face of increasing emissions regulations, to be replaced by an even more powerful version of the AMG four-pot.

Just like the V6 First Edition, the four-pot comes with 20″ alloys, heated electric seats, parking sensors, Keyless, Cruise and driving modes, with Drivers Pack (a choice of Touring or Sport Suspension), Design Pack and Convenience Pack included.

Deliveries for the new Emira First Edition open on April 8 – with first deliveries later this year – and, once they’re all gone, the standard range will be on offer at prices from £60k.