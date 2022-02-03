Maserati Ghibli, Levante and Quattroporte MC Edition models revealed

Maserati reveals MC Edition models of the Ghibli, Levante and Quattroporte, with cosmetic tweaks and only with V8 engines.

Despite a storied history, Maserati hasn’t managed to scale the heights of Italian supercar longing Ferrari inspires, and its sales reflect that.

But just like every other car company – from Dacia to Bugatti – ‘Special Edition’ models are a hook for Maserati to garner extra sales, so Maserati has launched a trio of special edition models – Ghibli, Levante and Quattroporte – to celebrate the “uncompromising driving pleasure” Maseratis offer.

To that end, all three models – dubbed MC Edition – come only with the V8 engine, and beyond that it’s just a cosmetic titivation job.

Yellow and Blue are the colours of Modena – Maserati’s home – so all three cars come in either Giallo Corse or Blue Vittoria, with Piano Black detailing, ‘MC Edition’ badges, 21! gloss black wheels (22″ on the Levante) and blue brake calipers.

The interior of the trio of MC Editions get a makeover too, with blue carbon fibre trim, blue and yellow stitching, black leather with denim inserts, ‘MC Edition’ logos on the headrests and a badge on the centre console, with Bowers and Wilkins Sound, sunroof and Driver Assistance Package as standard.

The MC Edition versions of the Ghibli, Levante and Quattroporte will go on sale this month with prices yet to be confirmed.