Mercedes-AMG Vision AMG Concept Previewed as an electric AMG due in 2025

Ahead of a debut on 19 May, Mercedes previews an electric AMG model pointing to the future of AMG EVs and due in 2025.

Mercedes and AMG are heading into an electric future, with new dedicated EV platforms due in 2025. And as that happens it looks like we’re going to get a standalone electric AMG, previewed by a single image (above) and due to be revealed on 19 May.

Looking similar to Mercedes’ EQXX Concept we recently saw travel more than 600 miles on a single charge, the AMG Vision is low and swoopy, looks to be a two-door model but, at this point, we have no idea of its size.

The EQXX is surprisingly compact – smaller than the C-Class – and deliver just 190bhp, so it seems likely the similarities between the EQXX and AMG Vision will be stylistic only, with the AMG Vision larger and much more powerful.

Of course, AMG does have form on EVs having built the SLS AMG Electric Drive back in 2014, a massively potent electric AMG with 740bhp. It’s hard to see this AMG Vision offering anything less when it arrives in 2025.

We’ll find out exactly what AMG has planned for their EV on 19 May, as confirmed by Mercedes’ Gorden Wagener on Instagram (below).