Mercedes EQS SUV OFFICIALLY revealed – and there’s an entry-level RWD model

The Mercedes EQS SUV is officially revealed as a high-riding EQS, with three models including an entry-level RWD EQS SUV.

Mercedes has been busy rolling out new electric cars, including a range-topping EQS saloon to sell alongside the regular ICE S-Class. And now it’s time to take the EQS to the bigger market with the high-rising EQS SUV, revealed today.

Bigger than the BMW iX and Tesla Model X – and about the size of the new Range Rover – the EQS SUV is, in all the ways that matter, an EQS on stilts, with a cabin that looks much the same – except for an optional third row of seats – and the same tech on offer including the massive hyperscreen.

Interestingly, for an SUV, the entry-level model EQS 450+ comes with RWD, with an EQS 450 4Matic delivering AWD and an EQS 580 4Matic topping the range. But we wouldn’t be surprised if Mercedes decides not to offer the RWD EQS SUV in the UK.

The EQS SUV 450 models come with 355bhp and the range-topping 4WD EQS SUV 580 4Matcic gets 536bhp and 632lb/ft of torque, all with three energy recuperation setting plus an auto mode and four driving modes – Eco, Comfort, Sport and Off-Road – and range of up to 410 miles, although the range-topper is 100 miles less.

Mercdes’ Ola Källenius said:

The EQS SUV is the third vehicle on our new all-electric platform. It has everything our customers love about the EQS – and combines this with the strengths and versatility of an SUV that can seat up to seven people. With the EQS SUV, we are continuing to consistently implement the strategy of making our vehicles more sustainable and digital – with the goal of building the most desirable electric cars in the world.