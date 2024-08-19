Mercedes-Maybach SL Monogram Series is a MONGREL – part Mercedes, part AMG and part Maybach

The Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series arrives as a Maybach-badged AMG SL, a softer, more blingy take on Mercedes’ SL.

The Mercedes SL has been at the forefront of Mercedes’ offerings since the 1950s, although over time the gloss wore off and it went from being a proper roadster to a bit of an upmarket hairdresser’s car.

But Mercedes aimed to fix that perception with the latest SL – launched in 2021 – which AMG fettled this time to become a more driver-focussed car with hints of the AMG GT and even the Porsche 911 in its looks, complete with a new platform to add dynamism.

Now, having failed to make a success of Maybach as a standalone brand, Mercedes has decided to add the Maybach badge to the SL – joining the Maybach versions of the S-Class saloon and SUV – effectively creating an AMG model with a chunk of the AMG-ness taken out and lots of added Maybach bling.

The result is the Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series which, despite the elevated ‘SL 680’ nomenclature, uses the same powertrain as the Mercedes-AMG 63 which means 577bhp from its 4.0-litre V* and good for 0-62mph in 4.1 seconds, half a second slower than the SL 63.

What you get in the SL 680 is plenty of what Mercedes considers luxury (it’s not ‘minimal’) with a two-tone paint job in red and black or white and black (pay enough and you can have what you want), Maybach’s glitzy chrome grille (which lights up), a chrome fin up the bonnet, optional ‘Maybach Pattern on the bonnet and roof, rose-gold detailing for the headlights, lots of added chrome and 21″ alloys.

Inside comes in a very subtle white Nappa leather and more chrome, a floral pattern on the seats and infotainment ‘Maybach-ified’.

Daniel Lescow, Head of Mercedes-Maybach, said:

Our customers love something special. The Mercedes?Maybach SL Monogram Series adds a sporty two-seater to our model family for the ultimate open-air pleasure. It combines a dynamic driving experience with everything that characterises a Mercedes-Maybach: excellent craftsmanship, exquisite design details and fine materials.

No prices yet for the Mercedes-Maybach 680 SL, but expect it to start at over £200k.