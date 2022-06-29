MG to take on the VW ID.3 with its new electric MG 4

The electric MG 4 arrives to compete with the VW ID.3, with a new bespoke EV Platform, new design language and up 20 280 mile range.

MG may no longer deliver appealing and affordable sports cars (although an electric sports car has been ‘on the way’ for years) but it is starting to prosper with ist budget electric cars, offering a cheaper way in to EV motoring than companies like VW.

Now, MG looks set to head into VW’s ID.3 market with the new MG 4, boasting new styling – with a bit of butch cladding – and a new EV Platform.

Inside there’s more room thanks to the new flat floor platform, a floating centre console with rotary drive knob and big central infotainment screen and digital instrument panel.

The new Platform has enabled MG to keep the MG 4 quite hatch-like in its stance thanks to a very thin – just 110mm – battery pack under the floor which, in the MG 4, will be either a 51kWh battery with 217-mile range of 64kWh with 280 miles. Power is 167bhp and 201bhp respectively. The electric motor powers the rear wheels, although MG will deliver a more powerful MG 4 with AWD at some point.

Order books for the electric MG 4 will open later this year, and expect prices to start at well under £30k.