MINI John Cooper Works Electric Prototype heading for Goodwood dynamic debut

The next up in MINI’s drive down the EV road is the MINI John Cooper Works E, heading for Goodwood in Prototype guise for a dynamic debut.

MINI has been busy of late delivering a new MINI Electric and updating the ICE MINI to look the same as the Electric MINI despite being based on the previous generation’s platform.

What we haven’t had from MINI yet is any new performance models, but we know they’re on the way in John Cooper Works guise.

We’ve already seen a prototype of the new ICE MINI John Cooper Works at the Nurburgring back in May giving us a good idea of what to expect from the petrol version, and now it’s time for a bit of a peek at what the electric version of the JCW will offer.

Ahead of a dynamic debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this month, MINI has revealed the MINI John Cooper Works (above) in prototype guise and is taking it to Goowdood for a blast or three up the hillclimb.

Sporting the same camouflage as the ICE JCW prototype we saw in May – that honours the livery of Paddy Hopkirk’s 1964 Monte Carlo-winning Mini Cooper S – the cosmetic tweaks for the EV JCW seem much the same as the ICE JCW, with new grille, rear diffuser, and a bit of a body kit.

MINI isn’t revealing much in the way of detail on the powertrain for the electric JCW, but we expect a front-mounted motor good for around 250bhp powered by a battery of around 50kWh and chassis tweaking to emphasise MINI’s go-kart vibe.

We should get more details when the JCW EV gets to Goodwood.