New 2024 Toyota GR Yaris gets more power and auto option

The updated 2024 Toyota GR Yaris is revealed with cosmetic tweaks, an increase in power and an auto ‘box option.

Almost four years ago, Toyota put the bonkers GR Yaris on sale in the UK at £30k, in the process delivering a ‘super’ supermini the likes of which you’d never have expected from Toyota., boasting four-wheel drive and 0-62mph in just 5.5 seconds from a three-pot ICE.

Now, despite the world being hounded down the EV road, Toyota is back with an updated GR Yaris for 2024, which has been improved in all the ways you’d want.

Under that little bonnet sits the same three-pot engine as before, but now boasting 276bhp thanks to tweaks to the fuelling system, lighter pistons, stronger valvetrain, new exhaust valve and new intake pressure sensor.

This time around, the six-speed manual is still standard, but you can opt for a new auto ‘box which is said to boast ‘lightening shifts’, a pull-for-up-push-for-down lever and driver modes which tweak the performance of the ‘box.

Power goes to all four wheels with variable torque split depending on mode, with Sport mode offering a 40:60 front-rear split, Gravel 53:47 and Track varying between 60:40 and 30:70, with the Circuit trim getting locking diffs at both ends, with the three driving modes – Normal, Sport and Eco – tweaking steering and throttle too and added stiffness with more spot welds and more adhesive together with new springs and more rigid suspension mounts.

Tweaks to the GR’s looks are modest, with new front bumper and new rear lights and bumper, with the interior getting more attention including lower dash, lower front seats, and a new 12.3″ integrated infotainment system.

Toyota says they will reveal prices for the new GR Yaris in March. Expect them to go up.