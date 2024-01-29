New Aston Martin Vantage TEASED ahead of 12 February debut

A new Aston Martin Vantage is on the way as AML refreshes its entry-level model, teased ahead of a 12 February debut.

It’s more than six years since the current Aston Martin Vantage was revealed, and now it’s time for a new Aston Martin Vantage as AML starts to tease its arrival with a single image (above) ahead of a debut on 12 February.

We expect the new Vantage to follow the path of the Aston Martin DB12, with a thorough overhaul of interior and exterior design, but without damaging the inherent Aston Martin vibe, bringing improvements across the board from handling and performance to usability.

There’ll be no V12 version of the Vantage this time, but we’re expecting a thoroughly re-worked version of the Vantage’s Mercedes-AMG sourced 4.0-litre V8 to deliver at least 600bhp – a significant jump on the current car’s 503bhp – coupled with increased rigidity and an overhaul of the suspension.

In terms of looks, expect influence from the DB12 with a new front grille – but still recognisably Aston Martin – and vents on the front wings, new sills and wider rear wheelarches conspiring to make the Vantage look more purposeful.

Expect the very dated interior of the current Vantage to gain much of what the DB12 has, in particular, Aston’s latest infotainment replacing the ‘last-century’ setup in the current Vantage.

Aston has very little to say yet about the new Vantage beyond:

A sports car engineered for real drivers; for those that crave driving purity and revel at the limit. Class leading – but this isn’t just a numbers game. This is an authentic, unadulterated celebration of pure performance.

The new Aston Martin Vantage will be revealed on 12 February alongside a GT3 version and Aston’s 2024 F1 car.