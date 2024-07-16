New Audi A5 arrives to replace the old Audi A4 – and it’s an all-ICE offering

Audi reveals the new Audi A5 as a replacement for the old Audi A4 with ICE power, saloon and Avant body styles and PHEV versions to follow.

This is the new Audi A5, but not an A5 as we know it. In fact, it’s a replacement for the Audi A4 as Audi tweaks its nomenclature to make ICE cars with odd-digit numbers and EVs with even-digit numbers.

Now you know why the A4 has become the A5, you won’t be surprised it comes in both saloon and Avant body styles, although Audi says there won’t be a coupe or cabriolet version. What may surprise you is that it sits on a new platform designed for ICE cars – something of a novelty in 2024.

From launch, the new A5 comes with a choice of a four-pot petrol with either 148bhp or 201bhp, both with a DCT ‘box and Quattro option on the 201bhp version, a 2.0-litre four-pot diesel with Audi’s MHEV Plus hybrid system good for 201bhp. Also on offer is a new S5 with a 3.0-litre V6 with variable geometry turbo good for 362bhp, and next year a PHEV version good for 62 miles of EV range.

The new A5 is a chunk bigger than the A4 – 67mm longer, 13mm wider and with a 68mm longer wheelbase – and looks like a grown-up take on the outgoing A4 with a few modern Audi design notes on offer, with flared wheel arches for a “Quattro Musclue” look.

Inside takes its lead from Audi’s latest EVs, with a curved display incorporating an 11.9″ driver display and 14.5″ infotainment and an optional 10.9″ passenger display too.

Audi CEO Gernot Döllner said:

In tandem with the expansion of our all-electric portfolio, we are launching a new generation of models with efficient combustion engines. The Audi A5 family with its athletic design, completely new interior and future-proof electronics architecture will be the first. The advanced MHEV plus technology enables partially electric driving and therefore even more efficient driving

No UK prices for the A5 yet, but they will be announced before the new A5 goes on sale on 13 August.