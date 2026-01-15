New BYD Sealion 5 DM-i PHEV set to CHALLENGE rivals like the Kia Sportage, Ford Kuga and more

The BYD Sealion 5 DM-i arrives as BYD’s ninth model, a mid-size PHEV SUV to challenge the market with prices from £29,995.

The mid-size SUV market in the UK offers a wide range of choice with cars like the Kia Sportage, Hyundai Tucson, Ford Kuga and many more competing for the hearts and minds of family buyers.

Now there’s a new challenger in this crowded segment with the arrival of the BYD Sealion 5 DM-i, a plug-in hybrid which undercuts the competition with prices starting from £29,995.

Looks are pretty standard, generic mid-size SUV, with nothing as a standout, but nothing to scare buyers off either, with decent specs and plenty of tech on offer.

The Sealion 5 comes with a 1.5-litre petrol engine and an electric motor to deliver a combined 209bhp, with entry-level Comfort models getting a 12.6kWh battery for EV range of 38 miles, and Design models getting a bigger 18.3kWh battery for 53 miles of EV range. Performance is adequate with 0-62mph in 7.7 seconds (8.1 seconds in the Design model).

The Sealion 5 Comfort comes with 18″ alloys, LED headlights, rear parking sensors, rear-view camera, electric door mirrors, 12.8″ infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 8.8″ driver display, Vegan leather and electric front seats. Prices start at £29,995.

Move up to the Sealion 5 Design (from £32,995), and you also get welcome lights, electric tailgate, front parking sensors, 360 camera, heated front seats and wireless phone charging.

BYD’s Steve Beattie said:

The SEALION 5 strengthens the BYD line-up by offering our most accessible entry point into DM-i plug-in hybrid technology to date. Its combination of meaningful electric-only range, outstanding efficiency and everyday usability is matched by a starting price that compares favourably against many similarly sized combustion-engine SUVs. Crucially, it also delivers the advanced technology and high specification that customers expect from BYD.