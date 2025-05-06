New Car Registrations in April DOWN by 10.4% – but PHEV sales jump by 34.1%

New car registration in the UK for April 2025 fell by 10.4%, but EV numbers rose by 8.1% and plug-in hybrid numbers by 34.1%.

March is the busiest month for new car registrations in the UK, so it was no real surprise that March 2025 saw a jump in registrations – the first for five months – especially with the expensive car tax for EVs coming into play from April.

But having finally recorded some good news for car sales, April’s numbers were back to what we’re used to, with a drop in registrations of 10.4% compared to April 2024, with the SMMT citing a late Easter and VED changes as responsible for the drop.

Registrations fell across the board, with Private sales down 7.9%, Fleet sales down 11.9% and business sales down 10.9%, with Fleet sales responsible for more than 60% of the market.

Hybrid numbers fell by 2.9%, petrol by 22% and diesel by 26.2%, but PHEV numbers rose by 34.1% and BEVs by 8.1%, but with a market share of 20.4% BEVs are a long way short of this year’s mandated 28% target with the vast majority going to Fleet buyers.

Mike Hawes, SMMT CEO, said:

April’s performance is disappointing but expected after March’s surge. Another month of growth for electric vehicle registrations is good news, however, even if demand remains well below ambition. Recent government adjustments to flexibilities and compliance within the ZEV Mandate are welcome and an important first step in relieving some of the pressure on the market and manufacturers. However, EV uptake is still being heavily and unsustainably subsidised by the industry which is why a compelling package of measures from government is essential if consumers are going to make the switch.

Top-selling cars in April were much the same as they have been so far in 2025, with the Kia Sportage, Ford Puma, Vauxhall Corsa and Nissan Qashqai topping the list.