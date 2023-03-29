New Electric BMW i5 – BMW’s answer to the Mercedes EQE – revealed winter testing

The new BMW i5 – BMW’s electric take on the next generation 5 Series – revealed winter testing ahead of a debut later this year.

It’s more than a decade since BMW trademarked i1 to 19 monikers as it started its journey down the EV route, although the initial plan for a wide range of BMW ‘i’ cars stalled after the electric i3 and hybrid i8.

Now, BMW is on its second EV journey with the latest models including iX, i4 and i7, and next up is the new BMW i5, launching in October 2023 with a choice of hybrid and electric versions – including an i5 Touring in 2024 – ahead of which BMW has been testing the i5 and we get our first look (above) of what the new 5 Series and i5 will offer, looking much like an evolution of the current 5 Series.

BMW has been testing the i5 on road for a year, starting with a 1,850-mile drive from Munich to Northern Sweden, journeys around Munich and Dingolfing and back to Arctic climes for winter testing.

So far, BMW hasn’t revealed technical details, but it seems likely the powertrains will be similar to the smaller i4, with power outputs from around 330bhp up to 540bhp and a choice of battery sizes and RWD and AWD.

What we won’t get in October when the i5 launch begins is the i5 Touring (that will be in 2024) nor the new BMW M5, which is expected in 2025 with an ICE V89 with electrical assistance.

Expect much more on the new BMW i5 – and the new 5 Series – to come before its launch.