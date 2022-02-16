New electric Mercedes-AMG EQE 53+ gets 678bhp to take on the Porsche Taycan

The new electric Mercedes-AMG EQE arrives in 43 and 53 guises with up to 678bhp and 0-62mph in as little as 3.3 seconds.

We’ve already seen the first efforts of AMG to adapt to a world of electric powertrains with the EQS, and now we get the arrival of its baby brother with the reveal of the Mercedes-AMG EQE 43, Mercedes-AMG EQE 53 and Mercedes-AMG EQE 53+.

We said, when the AMG EQS launched, that it was here to take on the Porsche Taycan, but the reality is that the AMG EQE is aimed more firmly in the direction of the Porsche – and its Audi e-Tron GT sibling – than the bigger electric AMG S Class. And it looks to have the chops to do it.

The ‘entry-level’ AMG EQE is the EQE 43 (although the UK isn’t getting it) with an electric motor front and back delivering 469bhp and 643lb/ft of torque, with the EQE 53 (which the UK will get) getting AMG-specific electric motors good for 617bhp and 701lb/ft of torque, with the EQE 53+ upping that to 678bhp and 738lb/ft of torque.

All that power means 0-62mph of 4.2 seconds for the EQE 43, 3.5 seconds for the EQE 53 and 3.3 seconds for the EQE 53+, and top speeds respectively of 131mph, 137mph and 149mph. All models get a quartet of driving modes – Slippery, Comfort, Sport and Sport Plus – with the EQE 53+ getting a Race Start mode too. All models get a 90.6kWh battery with range expected to be around 300 miles.

Under the skin, there are new suspension tweaks to make the AMG EQE handle, with new rear axle bearings, suspension links and wheel carriers, bigger anti-roll bars, tweaked adaptive damping, lower suspension and upgraded brakes (with carbon-ceramic option).

Cosmetic tweaks include the usual AMG stuff including new grille with vertical chrome louvres, butch bumpers, bugger air ducts, boot lip spoiler, extended sills and wheels up to 21″ and optional styling packs including AMG Night Package.

Inside, the AMG EQE gets a flat-bottomed steering wheel and drive mode selector, AMG digital instrument graphics, AMG sports seats Alcantara and a Hyperscreen option, and standard-fit AMG Sound Experience to break the electric hush with BAlanced, Sport and Powerful modes.

Jochen Hermann, Mercedes CTO, said:

The compact format of the EQE forms the perfect starting point for realising a highly agile and very emotional driving experience with our AMG-specific solutions. This applies in particular to the areas of drive, chassis, brakes and, above all, sound. This ensures that our customers can also look forward to our brand’s hallmark Driving Performance in our second all-electric model series.

No prices yet for the AMG EQE 53 yet, although they will be a bit lower than the £155k AMG EQS 53, but expect them soon ahead of the EQE 53 arriving in Mercedes’ UK showrooms later in 2022.