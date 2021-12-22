Electric Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 UK Price and Spec Announced

The Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ goes on sale in the UK in Touring and Night Edition specs with prices starting from £154,995.

The Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 was revealed back in September as the first proper electric AMG model, and now it’s going on sale in the UK with prices starting from a not insignificant £154,995 and a choice of two specs – Touring and Night Edition.

Whichever of the two specs you opt for, you’ll get AMG-fettled motors at the front and back delivering 649bhp and 710lb/ft of torque, but add in the Dynamic Plus Package and that’s upped to 750bhp and 752lb/ft of torque, good for 62mph in 3.4 seconds and an official range of up to 385 miles.

Standard spec across both models includes Hyperscreen with augmented HUD, Nappa leather, Burmester Sound, Parking Package, AMG Sound Programmes, Driving Assistant Package Plus, AMG body kit and AMg steering wheel.

The Night Edition comes with 21″ alloys and the availability of the AMG Performance Pack (£8,995) which adds Ceramic Brakes, AMG Dynamic Plus Race STart, AMG Driver’s Package and AMG Carbon trim.

The Touring spec car comes with 22″ alloys, Ambient lighting and optional Rear Luxury Lounge Package (£2,995) which adds Exclusive Nappa, electric rear seats with luxury headrests, MBUX rear tablet, neck and shoulder heating in the rear, rear climate controls and wireless phone charging in the rear too.

On sale now, the first Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 will arrive with customers in April 2022.