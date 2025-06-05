New electric Volvo EX60 will DEBUT Volvo’s new multi-adaptive seat belt

When the new Volvo EX60 debuts later this year, it will be the first car to be fitted with Volvo’s new multi-adaptive seat belts.

If there’s one thing Volvo is good at, it’s car safety, aiming to have zero car deaths from accidents and constantly innovating.

But perhaps the biggest contribution Volvo – and perhaps any car maker – has made to occupant safety is the invention of the three-point safety belt, perfected by Volvo engineer Nils Bohlin in 1959 and given patent-free to the world, and said to have saved at least a million lives.

Now, Volvo has advanced the three-point seat belt with their new Multi-adaptive seat belt, which turns the seat belt in to a very clever safety system.

Volvo’s new Multi-Adaptive Seat Belt uses sensors to analyse an occupant’s height, weight, body shape and seating position to respond appropriately in the event of a crash.

For example, if there’s a big lardy bloke in the seat the belt will will deliver a higher load setting to reduce head injury, and if it’s a child the load will be less to reduce rib injury, achieved by increasing the number of load-limiting profile variations and, says Volvo, will improve over time thanks to OTA updates.

Åsa Haglund, Head of Volvo Cars Safety Centre, said:

The world’s first multi-adaptive safety belt is another milestone for automotive safety and a great example of how we leverage real-time data with the ambition to help save millions of more lives. This marks a major upgrade to the modern three-point safety belt, a Volvo invention introduced in 1959, estimated to have saved over a million lives.

Volvo’s new multi-adaptive seat belt will debut on the new Volvo EX60, expected to debut before the end of the year.