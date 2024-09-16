New Ford Ranger PHEV Pick-up UK deliveries start in spring 2025

The Ford Ranger plug-in hybrid pick-up promises up to 27 miles of EV range with UK deliveries starting in spring 2025.

It’s a year since the Ford Ranger plug-in Hybrid was revealed as Ford plotted to bring it to market as the first PHEV pick-up in the UK (and Europe too).

So you might have thought, a year on, that Ford would be back with prices for their new eco pick-up, But they’re not.

Instead, we get a bit more detail on the PHEV powertrain and the promise that deliveries will begin in spring 2025.

Looking exactly the same as a diesel Ranger but with new badges and a charging point, we already know the ICE bit of the PHEV is a 2.3-litre EcoBoost and we now know it’s mated to an electric motor powered by a quite small – 11.8kWh – battery to deliver 275bhp and 509lb/ft to torque to all four wheels.

The Ranger PHEV comes with four driving modes – Auto EV, EV Now, EV Later and EV Charge – which do what they say on the tin, with Ford promising 27 miles of EV range and the ability to power tools up to 6.9kW using the Pro Power Onboard system. It can also tow the same 3,500kg as the diesel Ranger.

Mandy Dean, CV director Ford, said:

The introduction of a new Plug-in Hybrid option for customers enables emission-free driving and more torque when required. The addition of Pro Power Onboard to power tools and equipment again takes Ranger to another level, and means that customers have an even broader range of choices.

Ford must be hoping the Ranger PHEV floats buyers’ boats in a way commercial EVs have failed too, but you can expect it to cost a chunk more than the usual Ranger diesel workhorse.