New Ford Ranger plug-in hybrid pick-up REVEALED – on sale in the UK in 2025

Ford announces the arrival of a plug-in hybrid Ranger pick-up, arriving in 2025 and boasting 27 miles of EV range.

The Ford Ranger is the UK’s best-selling pick-up, bought by the self-employed and small businesses in droves, not just for its workhorse abilities but also for its BIK-busting benefits.

Now, with the world being railroaded down the EV route, you might expect Ford to introduce an electric Ranger to polish its green credentials but, with CV EV sales not even nibbling at market share, Ford has decided to go the plug-in hybrid route for the Ranger instead.

Going in to production in 2024 – and arriving in the UK in 2025 – the new Ford Ranger PHEV aims to offer all the workhorse abilities of an ICE Ranger but with the added advantage of EV driving – up to 27 miles, says Ford – improved economy and additional practicality.

Ford isn’t being too specific about the powertrain and battery – simply stating it has an electric motor to aid the 2.3-litre Ecoboost ICE – but says owners will be able to use ‘Pro Power Onboard’ to run high-power tools – and negating the need to carry a generator. Four-wheel Drive with selectable drive modes comes as standard.

Ford’s Hans Schep said:

The Ranger Plug-in Hybrid is a best-of-both-worlds solution for work, play, and family – offering customers zero-tailpipe emission EV driving for short trips, or hybrid performance that delivers incredible off-road, payload and towing capabilities. And, with Pro Power Onboard for the first time, Ranger owners can power their work sites and campsites easily.