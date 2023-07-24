New Lexus LM 350h Luxury MPV costs up to £113k

The new Lexus LM 350h – the new Lexus luxury MPV – costs from £90,000 in the UK, rising to £113,000 for the Takumi model.

Three months ago, Lexus took the wraps off the new Lexus LM, and it wasn’t a new electric SUV but a hybrid MPV aimed, we expected, at the Mercedes V-Class. Which it probably is, but the prices for the LM are around £20k more than the Merc.

There’s a choice of three new LM models, with an entry-level 350h with front-wheel drive costing from £89,995, an all-wheel drive 350h at £92,995 and a range-topping LM 350h Takumi also with AWD and costing from £112,995.

All regular versions come with Lexus’s 2.5-litre hybrid powertrain delivering 247bhp, with the 350h getting 19″ alloys, power seats, semi-aniline leather, a pair of fixed sunroofs, climate with nanoe-X air quality, Lexus Pro Media infotainment, Mark Levinson Sound, 14″ monitor for rear passengers, 7 seats Park Assist and Lexus Link.

Opt for the LM Takumi and the luxury (and price) goes up a chunk, with just two seats in the back to offer ultimate space and luxury.

The two seats fully recline and massage you, there’s a 48″ widescreen monitor and glass panel, 3D Mark Levinson Sound, sophisticated Lexus Climate Concierge, folding tables and wireless charging tray.

As you’d expect, there’s a plethora of safety stuff courtesy of Lexus’s Safety System+ including Blind Spot, Rear Cross Traffic, Front Cross Traffic, AHS Adaptive High Beam and Smart exit.

Now on sale, the Lexus LM will start to arrive with UK buyers in November.