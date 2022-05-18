New Lexus RX TEASED ahead of debut – RX500h and RX500h+ incoming?

A new Lexus RX will be revealed on 31 May, ahead of which Lexus begin a tease for the all-new RX. Expect NX looks and PHEV option.

If you want a big performance SUV you can chuck around like a hot hatch, you buy a Porsche Cayenne. But, if you’re sensible and don’t need to drive your SUV like your hair’s on fire – after all, an SUV isn’t the obvious weapon for back road blat – then you would be wise to opt for the Lexus RX, a far better car than many reviewers would have you believe.

Now it’s almost time for what Lexus is calling the ‘All-New’ Lexus RX, now confirmed to debut on 31 May with Lexus revealing a single teaser photo (above) of the front end.

Don’t expect the new RX to get a radical new look, but you can probably expect to see more than a few hints of the new NX in its look, a new platform shared with the NX and an interior featuring the latest infotainment (without trackpad) with 14″ infotainment and 8″ instrument panel.

The new RX is likely to come with a range of engine options around the globe, but as the UK currently only has the option of the 450h hybrid it seems likely we won’t be getting the full range.

But what is expected is for the RX 450h to turn into the RX 500h with more power, with a new plug-in hybrid RX probably badged RX 500h+.

All will be revealed at the end of the month.