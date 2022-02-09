New Lotus Advanced Performance Division to deliver Bespoke and Halo Lotus

A new special operations team at Lotus is extending Lotus’s offerings to deliver halo projects, limited editions and unique content.

Over the years, Lotus hasn’t been known for new models and big profits, but that looks to be changing as Geely money turns Lotus in to a world force with a new range of electric cars, from SUVs to hypercars.

But one thing Lotus has always excelled at is delivering engineering to OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers through Lotus Engineering, and that success has clearly influenced Lotus to introduce Lotus Advanced Performance to deliver some very special projects for car customers direct.

Lotus says the new LAP division is all about “delivering thrilling bespoke vehicles and world-class customer experiences”, the extent of the thrills doubtless hanging on the depth of your pockets.

From Halo projects delivering exclusive and unique vehicles to expand Lotus cars in new directions, through Limited Edition versions with exclusive high specs, to Bespoke for paint and more, Lotus wants your business.

Clearly judging by the image Lotus sent us (above) to announce the arrival of the new Lotus Advanced Performance Division, this isn’t going to be limited to the new EVs, because the image clearly shows an ICE car with a back wing the size of a park bench. Although what hides in front of it is anyone’s guess.

Alongside all the customisation stuff, Lotus is also offering ‘Experiential’ stuff like Tours of Hethel and brand-related ‘Money Can’t Buy’ experiences (although it probably can), support and delivery for Motorsport starting with the Emira GT4, and the inevitable range of ‘Merch’.

Simon Lane, the man in charge of the Lotus Advanced Performance Division – and previously at Aston Martin Q – said:

I have always been a Lotus fan, and this has to be one of the most exciting roles in the automotive industry right now – a blank sheet of paper and the opportunity to launch a completely new division at the world’s most ambitious car brand. The LAP team and I have some fantastic and truly innovative ideas with very broad appeal, for Lotus fans young and old to those in search of unique experiences and collectible opportunities