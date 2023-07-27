New Mercedes V-Class and electric EQV pushing upmarket – to counter the Lexus LM?

The Mercedes V-Class and its electric sibling the EQV push further upmarket as the 2024 V-Class is revealed ahead of arriving next year.

When we revealed the new Lexus LM MPV last week, we were a bit surprised to learn that the LM costs about £20k more than the current default choice of luxury MPV, the Mercedes V-Class.

But now Mercedes has revealed the first look at the new Mercedes V-Class, due to arrive in 2024, and it tells us the new V-Class will offer more tech and more luxury. And, we have no doubt, prices much closer to the new Lexus LM.

Interior updates will now add much screenage with twin 12.3″ displays and the latest MBUX infotainment, with standard kit including auto main beam, auto wipers, adaptive cruise and safety stuff such as attention assist, active brake assist, active lane keeping and park assist.

Trim levels will be Style, Avantgarde and Exclusive, with Style getting rear air con and comfort seats, Avantgarde adding climate, wireless phone charging and LED headlights, with Exclusive coming with sports suspension, electric sliding doors, S-Class grille and more.

As well as updating the V-Class and EQV, Mercedes is also upgrading its van siblings and the Marco Polo campervan.

The new Mercedes V-Class, EQV, Vito van and Campervan will arrive in 2024. Expect price increases from the current offerings.