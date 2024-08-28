New MG ZS Hybrid+ REVEALED – starts at £21,995

The new MG ZS Hybrid+ arrives complete with a new Hybrid powertrain promising economy of 55.4mpg. Costs from £21,995.

The MG ZS has been given a bit of a makeover for 2024, complete with a new look and improved interior, and arrives as a Hybrid+ model with a new hybrid powertrain. Expect the MG ZS EV to be similarly updated before too long too.

The new Hybrid+ uses a 1.5-litre petrol engine delivering just 101bhp, and mates it with an electric motor good for 134bhp with a combined 193bhp on tap. That, says MG, makes it good for 0-62mph in 8.7 seconds, with official economy coming in at 55.4mpg.

Offered in two trim levels – SE and Trophy – all models come with LED lights front and back, 12.3″ infotainment, 7.0″ digital driver display, Keyless, rear parking sensors, auto lights and wipers and MG’s MG Pilot incorporating a range of nannies like AEB, Lane Keep and Blind Spot.

Move up to the Trophy model and you also get 18″ alloys, Privacy glass, faux leather, heated front seats and steering wheel, 360 Camer and electric driver’s seat.

David Allison, Head of Product MG, said:

The All New MG ZS Hybrid+ delivers an exceptional driving experience and incredible value in the B-SUV segment, featuring equipment and technologies that make daily life easier. The refreshed model has a more mature design with a sharper front-end, and the new interior provides a comfortable and connected cabin.

The new MG ZS Hybrid+ is now available to order with prices for the SE model starting at £21,995 and the Trophy from £24,495. First deliveries are expected in October.