New MG3 Supermini TEASED ahead of debut at next month’s Geneva Motor Show

A new MG3 Supermini is teased by MG more than a decade after the current MG3 was revealed. Debuts on 26 February at the Geneva Motor Show.

A year is an age in the car world at the moment as car makers strive to deliver EVs to the market and prices keep on rising as more tech and range tweaks make your new car almost obsolete in five minutes.

So the thought that a car can be on the market for more than a decade is a rarity, but that’s been the case for MG’s MG3 supermini which we first saw back in 2013.

UK specs for the MG3 were revealed in June of the same year and it went on sale in September, with prices starting at a miserly £8,399.

Since then, MG has made big inroads in to the EV market with the MG4, but despite that, it’s not going to turn the MG3 in to an EV, but it is about to reveal a new MG3 – at the Geneva Motor Show on 26 February – teased ahead of that debut with an image of the front of the new MG3 (above).

It appears the new MG3 will look more part of the newer MG range, offer more space inside and have more fuel-efficient engines including some mild hybrid help, as well as a completely new interior.

Prices for the MG3 have gone up somewhat since it arrived in 2013, and the cheapest MG3 is currently over £14k. Expect the new MG3 to be more.