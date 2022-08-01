New Nissan X-Trail UK debut on 6 September

Nissan announces that the new X-Trail SUV will debut in the UK on 6 September, more than a year after the new X-Trail debuted in Japan.

The current Nissan X-Trail is a fine family SUV and is actually Nissan’s best-selling model globally, although in the UK the Qashqai out-sells it comfortably.

That perhaps explains why, despite the new X-Trail debuting in Japan last year (and pictured above) as well as debuting in Nissan Rogue guise for North America the year before, it’s still to make its UK debut.

But now Nissan is ready to unveil the X-Trail the UK will be getting but, with the current X-Trail very much the same car here and in Japan, it seems highly unlikely it will look much different to the X-Trail we’ve already seen in Japan.

Sitting on the same CMF-C platform as the new Qashqai, it’s rumoured the X-Trail will be a hybrid-only offering in the UK with the same e-Power setup as the new Qashqai, although a plug-in hybrid and petrol ICE are possibilities too.

The e-Power setup uses a 1.5-litre petrol engine delivering charge to the battery which in turn powers a 188bhp electric motor, with the ICE never directly providing power to the wheels. It’s expected there will also be a 4WD model with Nissan’s e-4ORCE and extra power from an additional motor.

All will be revealed on 6 September.