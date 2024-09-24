New Range Rover Sport SV by Mansory is SURPRISINGLY subtle

Mansory has turned its attention to the new Range Rover Sport SV with an untypical understated makeover. Likely to cost over £200k.

Luxury car customisers Mansory may not have been around as long as others like Overfinch, but they’ve been busy bringing their very own take on what makes a luxury car (or SUV or Sports Car or Supercar) special with an eclectic use of adornments and paint jobs for 35 years. So they must know exactly what their particular demographic wants.

On the whole, that has been extreme paint jobs and adornments – like the Mansory Rolls-Royce Ghost which burnt our eyes, or the unappealing Mansory Porsche Panamera Turbo – but perhaps things are changing and Mansory is starting to move in to the ‘New Luxury’ minimalism we’re seeing more of, because its latest creation – the Range Rover Sport SV by Mansory – is very understated. At least by Mansory standards.

Yes, the Mansory RRS SV sits on whopping great wheels (23″ or 24″) which look like manhole covers but actually look quite good, there are added bits of carbon fibre – but almost quietly adorned – tweaks to the tailpipes and diffuser and an interior which is little changed as far as we can see.

Mansory says:

The all new Land Rover Range Rover Sport with a typical MANSORY refinement program, carbon fiber aerodynamic applications for front spoiler and rear apron, new designed sideskirts, engine bonnet application, rear spoiler, light alloy forged wheels FD.15 in 23 up to 24inch.

Likely to cost north of £200k, you will no doubt be able to add to that by asking for a garish custom paint job, big spoilers and side skirts and lots more carbon fibre. Oh, and Kermit green leather.