New Range Rover Sport TEASED ahead of May 10 debut

The all-new Range Rover Sport is teased ahead of a debut on 10 May, following on from the all-new Range Rover with the same platform.

It’s six months since the new Range Rover arrived as the first all-new Range Rover for almost a decade and now, six months on, it’s time for the new Range Rover Sport to bow in.

Ahead of a debut on 10 May, Land Rover hs started the tease for the new RRS, and judging by what little we can see of it in the photo above, it’s going to be an evolutionary take on design, just like the new RR.

Underpinned by LR’s new MLA Flex Platform, the new Range Rover Sport promises to be much stiffer and more refined – and better on-road too – to offer an RRS to match the on-road manners of competition like the Porsche Cayenne.

That’s going to be particularly evident in the high-end versions like the RRS SVR, where thye current ‘Ford’ supercharged V8 will be replaced by a BMW V8, a BMW V8 which currently delivers to 616bhp in the BMW X6M and the expectation the new Range Rover Sport SVR will be heading that way – a chunk up from the current SVR’s 567bhp.

Away from the range-topping SVR models, expect a range of hybrid diesel and petrol options, as well as a couple of plug-in hybrid six-pot variants with EV range (at least officially) of around 60 miles. There’s also a chance BMW’s V8 PHEV could make an appearance and could offer even more power than the regular V8.

Expect a drip of information on the new Range Rover Sport to arrive over the next couple of weeks ahead of its reveal.