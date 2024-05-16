The range-topping model for the new Renault Rafale arrives as the Rafale E-Tech 4×4 300hp promising 62 miles of EV range.

The Renault Rafale Coupe SUV arrived last year as Renault delivered a stylish SUV to sit above the Austral as a D-Segment Coupe SUV with new grille, big hips and that ‘means you can charge more’ coupe roofline.

When the Rafael arrived it was hybrid-only for the powertrain, but now Renault is delivering a PHEV powertrain for the Rafale with the snappily-named Renault Rafale E-Tech 4×4 300hp to top the range.

The Rafale PHEV comes with the same basic powertrain as the hybrid model with a 1.2-litre petrol engine (boosted a bit from that in the hybrid), an electric motor between the engine and gearbox, and a starter generator too, but adds an extra motor at the back to deliver a combined total of 296bhp.

To power the motors there’s a 22kWh battery which, says Renault, will deliver 62 miles of EV-only running and delivers economy of 403mpg. But of course, it doesn’t, although Renault helpfully declares that even with an empty battery it’ll do 48.7mpg.

There’s a new trim level for the PHEV too, with Atelier Alpine bringing satin blue paint, 21″ alloys, black spoiler, chassis tweaks, AWS, and Agility Control modes.

Renault says prices and full specs for the Rafale E-Tech 4×4 300hp will be announced in June and go on sale in the autumn.