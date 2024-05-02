New Renault Symbioz Hybrid ARRIVES to take on the Nissan Qashqai

The Renault Symbioz is revealed as yet another Renault SUV/Crossover designed to fill the gap between the Captur and Austral.

You’ve probably had sleepless nights tossing and turning about the gap in Renault’s range of SUVs. But worry no more – the Renault Symbioz has landed.

Sitting above the Captur, with many similarities, it measures up at 4413m long which neatly sits it between the Captur and Asustral to fill the yawning gap in the range and looks to be aimed at the best-selling Nissan Qashqai.

The front end of the Symbioz looks very similar to the Captur, but with a fancier grille, and the rear end gets treated to lights with a 3D ‘Ice Cube’ effect with 18″ wheels as standard and 19″ if you spend enough.

Inside is again Captur-inspired with a 10.4″ Portrait infotainment running Renault’s Google-based Open R Link, sliding back seats to choose between legroom and load-lugging, with the range-topping Esprit Alpine mode getting a Solrabay roof which automatically tints.

As you’d expect, there’s a plethora of safety gubbins including Rear AEB, and the ability to turn off up to six ADAS functions (Lane Keep included we hope) at the push of a button.

Power, at least at launch, comes from a hybrid setup which uses a 1.6-litre four-pot petrol, electric motors and a 1.2kWh battery to deliver 145bhp and promises over 60mpg.

Due on sale in the UK in July, expect the new Renault Symbioz to cost from around £30k