New Subaru Uncharted is an ELECTRIC Toyota C-HR+ with a Subaru nose

The new Subaru Uncharted is a new electric offering from Subaru, a re-badged version of Toyota’s new electric C-HR+.

Another day, and yet another mid-sized electric SUV arrives to join the seemingly ever-increasing number of EVs competing in a space that doesn’t have enough buyers. Say hello to the new Subaru Uncharted.

Perhaps the ‘Uncharted’ name will lead you to expect something new and innovative from Subaru, but the reality is it’s far from original and is, to all intents and purposes, the new electric Toyota C-HR+ with the mildest of tweaks and a few ‘Subaru’ badges.

The changes Subaru has wrought to the C-HR amount to a new nose and lights, with a Subaru badge in the centre, slightly tweaked bumpers front and back, new alloys and a slightly different set of rear lights.

Inside, the differentiation is even less, with the 7.0″ driver display and 14.0″ infotainment matching the Toyota, as does pretty much everything else, apart from the squared-off steering wheel with a Subaru badge.

If you’re expecting Subaru to fit all its ‘Uncharted’ offerings with their 4WD system, you’re going to be disappointed, because the core offerings are FWD.

The powertrain offerings are a FWD model with a 167bhp motor powered by a 57.7kWh battery promising range of 276 miles, or a 77kWh battery powering a front motor good for 224bhp and range of 363 miles.

The only 4WD offering is also powered by a 77kWh battery but gets an additional motor at the back to deliver a total of 345bhp – enough for 0-62mph in 5.0 seconds – with a range of 292 miles.

Despite the reveal of the Subaru Uncharted, it won’t be on sale in the UK until next year.