New Tesla Model Y ‘Juniper’ – CHEAPER models on the way

The new Tesla Model Y ‘Juniper’ is currently only available as a £60k Launch Edition, but cheaper versions are on the way confirms Tesla VP.

We’ve recently had the debut of the new Tesla Model Y ‘Juniper’ as Tesla tweaked its most successful model to try and keep ahead of ever-increasing competition, particularly from Chinese EVs.

The need for the new Model Y to appeal to EV buyers has become even more important as Tesla sales fall and even BMW EVs outsell the once dominant Model Y in Germany.

The improvements to deliver the ‘Juniper’ Model Y are quite subtle with the usual facelift fodder of new bumpers, new lights and new wheels as well as a new full-width lightbar front and back, with the interior getting a touchscreen in the back and an actual indicator stalk, as well as suspension tweaks.

But, the only new Model Y available in all markets at the moment, including the UK, is the Launch Edition which comes with a chunk of included options and a price tag of just over £60k.

We did wonder how long it would take for Tesla to launch cheaper models – in the UK likely to be Long Range RWD, Long Range AWD and Performance – but now a Tesla VP, talking to Jay Leno, has confirmed the cheaper versions of the new Model Y will arrive later this year, and we’d guess that will be sooner rather than later as Tesla seek to boost flagging sales.

So if you have a hankering for a new Model Y but baulking at paying over £60k, then you probably won’t have to wait too long before the entry price drops by up to £15k.